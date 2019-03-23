Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Loses out on Opening Day spot
The Red Sox optioned Poyner to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Boston also sent Marcus Walden to their minor-league camp, leaving Colten Brewer, Jenrry Mejia and Hector Velazquez to compete for the final two available spots in the bullpen heading into Opening Day. Poyner turned in a credible 3.22 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 22.1 innings in his inaugural big-league campaign in 2018 but was hit hard this spring, allowing nine runs and two long balls across seven appearances.
