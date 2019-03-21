Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Mops up win
Poyner allowed one hit while striking out three over two innings to earn the save Wednesday against Baltimore.
Poyner has not received much attention this spring as most of the bullpen focus has been on Boston's closer role. The 26-year-old left-hander still has options, which may be the deciding factor when it comes time to finalize the bullpen. If the Red Sox opt to keep eight relievers, Poyner could sneak in, but his 6.52 ERA over 9.2 spring innings does not warrant a spot.
