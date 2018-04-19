Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Nearing rehab assignment
Poyner (hamstring) is close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
A hamstring strain sent Poyner to the disabled list last week, but he's apparently progressing well in his recovery and is nearing a return to game action. He's eligible to return from the disabled list Sunday, though it's still unclear if he'll be ready to go by then. His return date should clear up once he embarks on a rehab assignment.
