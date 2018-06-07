Poyner was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket following Wednesday's win over the Tigers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Poyner was sent back to the minors to clear a spot on the roster for prospect Jalen Beeks, who will be recalled to start Thursday's series finale against the Tigers. The 25-year-old now owns a solid 1.69 ERA 10.2 innings this season after tossing a scoreless frame Wednesday.