Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Optioned to minors
Poyner was sent down to the minor leagues Thursday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Poyner figures to rejoin Triple-A Pawtucket after appearing in just two games since his latest callup. He tossed two scoreless outings, allowing three hits across 1.2 innings during this short stint with the big-league squad. Hector Velazquez has been activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.
