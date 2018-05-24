Poyner was sent down to the minor leagues Thursday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Poyner figures to rejoin Triple-A Pawtucket after appearing in just two games since his latest callup. He tossed two scoreless outings, allowing three hits across 1.2 innings during this short stint with the big-league squad. Hector Velazquez has been activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.