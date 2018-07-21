Poyner was sent down to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Poyner was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Rafael Devers (shoulder), who was activated from the 10-day DL. Through 10 appearances with the Red Sox this year, Poyner has logged a 1.69 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.

