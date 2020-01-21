Play

Poyner was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Poyner cleared waivers after being designated for assignment on Wednesday, hardly a surprise given his 6.94 ERA 11.2 major-league innings last season. He could still return to the big leagues this season but is one step further away now that he's no longer on the 40-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0

    Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...

  • austin-meadows.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 1.0

    The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...

  • tim-anderson.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 1.0

    Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...