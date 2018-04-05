Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Picks up win in extra innings
Poyner (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out three over two scoreless innings to pick up the win in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Rays.
Poyner was a spring-training surprise, going from non-roster invitee to the lone lefty in Boston's pen. The 25-year-old rookie was tagged for a home run in his MLB debut last week, but has settled in since, striking out six over four innings. Thursday's appearance was his third straight scoreless outing. At some point soon, when injured starters return, Brian Johnson will slide back to bullpen as a second lefty along with Poyner.
More News
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...