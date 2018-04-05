Poyner (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out three over two scoreless innings to pick up the win in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Rays.

Poyner was a spring-training surprise, going from non-roster invitee to the lone lefty in Boston's pen. The 25-year-old rookie was tagged for a home run in his MLB debut last week, but has settled in since, striking out six over four innings. Thursday's appearance was his third straight scoreless outing. At some point soon, when injured starters return, Brian Johnson will slide back to bullpen as a second lefty along with Poyner.