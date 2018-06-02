Poyner was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Dustin Pedroia (knee) landed on the disabled list, but given Boston's infield depth on the active roster, the corresponding move was to add a fresh bullpen arm in Poyner. He has a 1.86 ERA and nine strikeouts in 9.2 innings in the big leagues this season.

