Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Rehab outing on tap Thursday
Poyner (hamstring) will take the mound for Double-A Portland on Thursday, freelance writer Maureen Mullen reports.
Poyner is eligible to return from the 10-day DL on Sunday, and his activation will likely be determined by how he feels during Thursday's minor-league appearance. The reliever was placed on the disabled list due to a left hamstring strain that he suffered against the Yankees just over a week ago. Over seven innings with the Red Sox this season, Poyner has logged a 2.57 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with an 8:1 K:BB.
