Poyner was optioned back to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.

Poyner was cast off from the Red Sox's 25-man roster after joining the team prior to Friday's game in Texas. He wound up pitching a scoreless inning, allowing just one hit while striking out one batter. Poyner has fared well during his time in the big leagues this season, accumulating a 2.25 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over eight innings of relief. In a corresponding move, the club reinstated Eduardo Rodriguez from the family medical leave list.