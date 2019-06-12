Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Sent back to minors
Poyner was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Poyner will head back to the minors after allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two in three innings of relief Tuesday against the Rangers. The Red Sox summoned Travis Lakins from Pawtucket to take Poyner's place on the roster and in the bullpen.
