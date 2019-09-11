Poyner will start Wednesday's game at Toronto, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Poyner was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket last week and will make his third appearance since rejoining the team. The 26-year-old had a 3.77 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 70:27 K:BB over 57.1 innings at Triple-A, and will likely be limited to a couple innings Wednesday.

