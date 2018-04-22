Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Throws clean inning Saturday
Poyner (hamstring) threw a 1-2-3 inning in the second game of his rehabilitation assignment for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.
Poyner has allowed one run and struck out two while rehabbing a hamstring injury that landed him on the disabled list April 12. It appears he'll be ready for activation when the Red Sox kick off a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Tuesday.
