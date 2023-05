Bonaci (personal) is slashing .293/.370/.488 with a home run, a stolen base and a 5:10 BB:K in 11 games since being activated from High-A Greenville's 7-day injured list April 28.

Bonaci missed the first three weeks of Greenville's season after he was a late arrival to spring training due to visa issues. The missed time hasn't seemed to affect Bonaci, whose .858 OPS is actually 76 points better than his mark over 494 plate appearances at Single-A Salem in 2022.