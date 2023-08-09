The Red Sox promoted Bonaci from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old switch hitter will move up to Double-A after he showed the ability to tap into more in-game power during his time at Greenville than he had at Single-A Salem a season prior. Despite facing tougher competition in the South Atlantic League, Bonaci had posted an .836 OPS over his 279 plate appearances at Greenville, a big increase from his .782 mark in the Carolina League. However, after stealing 28 bases with Salem a season ago, Bonaci's activity on the basepaths has tapered off in 2023 (six stolen bases in nine attempts).