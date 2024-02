Bonaci was suspended for the entire 2024 season Wednesday for violating Minor League Baseball's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Bonaci was placed on the restricted list while playing in the Arizona Fall League during October for the violation, and he'll now sit out a full season after the incident was investigated. The 21-year-old had a .297/.354/.464 slash line in 79 games between the High-A and Double-A levels during 2023.