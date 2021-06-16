Brennan cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.
Brennan was designated for assignment by Boston on Sunday, and he'll remain in the organization going forward. The right-hander made eight appearances at the Triple-A level earlier in the year and posted a 2.16 ERA and 11:5 K:BB in 8.1 innings.
