Clarke (finger) returned to the Greenville rotation in Thursday's 2-1 win over Rome, tossing two innings and striking out three while allowing an earned run on zero hits and two walks.

Though he never landed on the injured list, Clarke went more than a month between starts for Greenville while he recovered from a blister on his pitching hand. Greenville appeared to manage the 22-year-old lefty's workload in his return, as he tossed just 37 pitches before being removed from the game. Clarke began the season with little fanfare, but he's quickly ascended up prospect lists after compiling a 2.08 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 41:11 K:BB in 26 innings through his eight starts between Greenville and Single-A Salem.