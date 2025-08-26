Clarke is expected to miss the remainder of the season after High-A Greenville placed him on its 7-day injured list Aug. 15 due to a recurrence of blisters on his pitching hand, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Clarke previously missed about a month of action from late May through late June due to a blister caused by a hangnail, and the issue appears to have cropped up again during his most recent outing with Greenville on Aug. 8. Though his season will end on a disappointing note, the 22-year-old lefty still enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025 while accruing a 4.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 60:27 K:BB in 38 innings over 14 outings between Greenville and Single-A Salem.