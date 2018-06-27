Red Sox's Brandon Phillips: Agrees to deal with Boston
Phillips inked a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Phillips will provide the organization with a little extra depth at second base as Dustin Pedroia remains sidelined with a knee injury. It's expected that Phillips will report to Triple-A Pawtucket upon his arrival. Over 144 games between the Braves and Angels last year, he hit .285/.319/.416 with 13 home runs, 60 RBI and 11 stolen bases.
