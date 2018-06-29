Red Sox's Brandon Phillips: At extended spring training
Phillips has reported to Boston's extended spring training facility, Bill Ballou of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.
Phillips hasn't played all year, so he'll need to get himself into game shape while in Florida. After that will be a placement at Triple-A Pawtucket, where the organization will have him play both second and third base. The upside is that he'll provide depth for injured second baseman Dustin Pedroia (knee) with his four Gold Gloves representing a better defensive option than Eduardo Nunez.
