Red Sox's Brandon Phillips: Potential hand injury at Triple-A
Phillips left Saturday's game for Triple-A Pawtucket after being hit on the left hand by a pitch, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
The timing couldn't be worse for Phillips, as Rafael Devers (hamstring) was injured Saturday and is likely headed to the disabled list, so Phillips could have been a replacement option if he were healthy. He was hitting .235/.317/.333 with one home run in 15 games across stops with short-season Lowell and Pawtucket.
