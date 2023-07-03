Walter is a candidate to be added to Boston's active roster this week, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox have a rotation crunch this coming week after Garrett Whitlock left Sunday's start with elbow tightness. That injury along with the expected paternity leave of James Paxton could result in Walter returning to the majors. The left-hander made a spot start for Boston on June 22 and most recently pitched two innings June 30 for Triple-A Worcester.