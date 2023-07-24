The Red Sox optioned Walter to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
After being called up from Worcester on July 4, Walter worked exclusively as a reliever for Boston, covering eight innings over five appearances while allowing three runs (two earned) on 11 hits and one walk. He'll likely get stretched back out and transition into a starting role as he returns to Worcester.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brandon Walter: Added to roster•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Walter: Could return to Boston•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Walter: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Walter: Called up for MLB debut•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Walter: Making MLB debut Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Walter: In mix for spot start•