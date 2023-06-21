Walter is in consideration to start for the Red Sox on Thursday at Minnesota, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Boston is in desperation mode after Tanner Houck suffered a facial fracture on a comebacker last Friday versus the Yankees. Walter, 26, has never appeared in a major-league game and holds an ugly 6.28 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through 61.2 innings of work this season at Triple-A Worcester. He wouldn't be a recommended fantasy streamer versus the Twins.