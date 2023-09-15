Walter was optioned Friday to Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Walter worked three scoreless innings of relief Thursday against the Yankees but wasn't going to be available for the next few days. Chris Murphy will fill the vacant spot in Boston's bullpen ahead of Friday night's series opener in Toronto.
