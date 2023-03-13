The Red sox optioned Walter to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
Walter pitched well in a pair of appearances in the Grapefruit League with two scoreless innings and five strikeouts against no walks, but he wasn't ever likely to start the season in Boston. The left-hander is one of the better pitching prospects in the Red Sox system, and in 2022 he posted a 3.59 ERA over 11 starts with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in 57.2 innings of work. There's a good chance Walter makes appearances of some sort for Boston before the 2023 season comes to a completion.