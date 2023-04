Walter has a 4.19 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB in 19.1 innings through four starts for Triple-A Worcester.

The best stat in Walter's profile early on is his 50.8 percent groundball rate, and even that's notably worse than his career norms. He showed an excellent ability to pound the zone and also pile up strikeouts in the lower levels, but his 12.9 percent strikeout rate is the second-lowest mark among qualified International League starters.