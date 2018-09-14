Workman (5-0) struck out the lone batter he faced and picked up the win Thursday over the Blue Jays.

Workman entered to clean up the mess left by Joe Kelly (single, walk, two HBP) and got out of a bases-loaded jam on three pitches. It's no secret that manager Alex Cora is looking for a reliable eighth-inning reliever, and Workman passed his audition Thursday. He's allowed three runs over his last 17 innings (1.59 ERA). Somewhere in the mix of Workman, Kelly, Matt Barnes, Steven Wright and Ryan Brasier, one or more will emerge to become Boston's eighth-inning reliever(s) in the postseason. That's priority number one Cora needs to figure out over final two weeks of the regular season.