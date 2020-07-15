Manager Ron Roenicke committed to Workman being utilized as his primary closer to start the season, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The veteran right-hander was dominant last season with a 1.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 104:45 K:BB over 71.2 innings and locked down the closer's role with 13 saves over the second half, so it's hardly a surprise he'll be working in the ninth inning again in 2020. Workman sits just under 93 mph with his fastball but still posted a 36.4 percent strikeout rate in 2019.