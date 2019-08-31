Workman allowed two runs on two hits and four walks in 1.1 innings, striking out one and taking a blown save in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Angels.

Workman got into trouble in the ninth inning after previously coming on to record the final out in the eighth. A two-run single by Albert Pujols tied the game, which accounted for Workman's sixth blown save of the season. He's now allowed runs in three of his last seven appearances. For the year, the right-hander has a 2.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 86:39 K:BB in 60.1 innings, having recorded nine saves and 15 holds.