Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Blows save, gets win
Workman (8-1) allowed a run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over two innings to earn the win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.
Workman came on in the eighth inning to protect a one-run lead but blew his fourth save chance. He stayed to work the ninth after Marco Hernandez gave Boston a lead and worked around a pair of walks to take home his eighth victory. The Red Sox were losing for much of this game, so thoughts of a save opportunity didn't arise until Boston plated six runs in the seventh inning. By then, Ryan Brasier had pitched, and then Matt Barnes worked the seventh. Workman is somewhere in manager Alex Cora's unpredictable closer mix until Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) returns.
