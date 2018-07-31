Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.

In a corresponding move, the Red Sox put Chris Sale (shoulder) on the 10-day DL. Over 21 appearances with the big-league team this year, Workman has logged a 2.89 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 19 strikeouts in 18.2 innings of relief.

