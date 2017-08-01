Workman worked around two hits to record a scoreless 1.1 innings to finish off Monday's 6-2 win over Cleveland.

Workman was quietly worked his way into a trusted bullpen role since his callup a couple of weeks ago. He's allowed two runs and struck out 11 over 12 innings in nine appearances. Boston added reliever Addison Reed on Monday to be the primary eighth-inning bridge, but Workman's encouraging performance since being called up has thrown him into the late-inning mix.