Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Cleans up Monday's win
Workman worked around two hits to record a scoreless 1.1 innings to finish off Monday's 6-2 win over Cleveland.
Workman was quietly worked his way into a trusted bullpen role since his callup a couple of weeks ago. He's allowed two runs and struck out 11 over 12 innings in nine appearances. Boston added reliever Addison Reed on Monday to be the primary eighth-inning bridge, but Workman's encouraging performance since being called up has thrown him into the late-inning mix.
