Workman's contract was selected from Triple-A Worcester prior to Thursday's game in Houston, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 32-year-old righty logged a 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in seven innings over seven appearances at Triple-A. He will occupy a middle-relief role for Boston going forward.
