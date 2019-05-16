Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Credited with win
Workman (3-1) pitched one-third of an inning, striking out one and earning the win in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Rockies.
Workman has allowed two runs over 4.2 innings in his last six appearances, while striking out six batters in that span. The reliever owns a 2.33 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 22 appearances spanning 19.1 innings this season. He's racked up eight holds, but typically serves more in middle-relief situations rather than the late innings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Another hitless outing•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Gives up first runs•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Earns first hold•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Works another scoreless inning•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Velo bounces back•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Velocity drops, no concern yet•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...