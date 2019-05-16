Workman (3-1) pitched one-third of an inning, striking out one and earning the win in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Rockies.

Workman has allowed two runs over 4.2 innings in his last six appearances, while striking out six batters in that span. The reliever owns a 2.33 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 22 appearances spanning 19.1 innings this season. He's racked up eight holds, but typically serves more in middle-relief situations rather than the late innings.