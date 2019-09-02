Workman hit one batter and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday, earning the save over the Angels.

Workman beaned Mike Trout with two outs but forced a Brian Goodwin flyout to close things out. It was a nice bounce back after he blew his last chance Friday. The 31-year-old is now 10-for-16 in save opportunities with a 2.20 ERA.

More News
Our Latest Stories