Workman allowed one walk while striking out two over a scoreless eighth inning in Friday's 6-4 win over Baltimore.

Workman entered a game with Boston leading for the first time this season and earned his first hold in his seventh appearance. He had been part of an overused bullpen during Boston's rough road trip to start the season, pitching when the Red Sox were behind, but his string of scoreless outings has manager Alex Cora using him in late-game situations. Workman has allowed one hit and three walks while striking out nine over 6.1 scoreless innings.