Workman retired all three batters he faced and had one strikeout during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday versus Philadelphia.

The right-hander came into Wednesday having pitched only one time since Aug. 8, but he needed only 11 pitches to retire the Phillies in order. Workman has converted all four of his save chances and has allowed three runs on eight hits with an 8:4 K:BB through 6.2 innings this season.