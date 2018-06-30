Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Earns high-leverage opportunities
Workman has earned the confidence of manager Alex Cora and be used in more prominent situations, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.
Since his callup June 5, Workman's had a run of nine scoreless outings in 10 appearances. Per Cora, Workman gives opponents a look different than the others in the setup crew. "He gives us another look as far as stuff - [cut-fastballs] with that breaking ball," Cora said. "Although his velocity is not like [Matt] Barnes or Joe [Kelly], he can pitch up in the zone. We're very happy with the way he's throwing the ball. He'll pitch in high-leverage situations." Workman's ascent comes at a time when Joe Kelly has allowed a .977 OPS and posted an 8.31 ERA during the month of June.
