Workman has earned the confidence of manager Alex Cora and be used in more prominent situations, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.

Since his callup June 5, Workman's had a run of nine scoreless outings in 10 appearances. Per Cora, Workman gives opponents a look different than the others in the setup crew. "He gives us another look as far as stuff - [cut-fastballs] with that breaking ball," Cora said. "Although his velocity is not like [Matt] Barnes or Joe [Kelly], he can pitch up in the zone. We're very happy with the way he's throwing the ball. He'll pitch in high-leverage situations." Workman's ascent comes at a time when Joe Kelly has allowed a .977 OPS and posted an 8.31 ERA during the month of June.