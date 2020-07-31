Workman allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth earning to earn the save Thursday against the Mets.

Workman entered the game with a two-run lead and had little trouble securing his second save of the season. He did surrender a hit to Brandon Nimmo with one out, but struck out Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso to close the game. Workman is secure in his role as the team's closer, and should continue to see plenty of save chances.