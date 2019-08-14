Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Earns win after blowing save
Workman (9-1) was charged with the blown save after giving up one run on two hits with one strikeout during the ninth inning Tuesday at Cleveland, but he still earned the victory as the Red Sox won in 10 innings.
Workman immediately ran into trouble by allowing a leadoff single and a stolen base, and Francisco Lindor brought home the tying run with a double. The 31-year-old has a 2.00 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 74:32 K:BB over 54 innings this season, but he's now converted only seven of 12 save chances.
