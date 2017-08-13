Play

Workman fired a scoreless 1.1 innings in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Yankees.

It doesn't get much more low-leverage than Saturday's appearance -- Boston was leading, 10-3, with two outs in the seventh inning when Workman entered to retire Aaron Judge -- but the right-hander has authored a string of effective performances, both high- and low-leverage, since late July. Workman extended his scoreless streak to nine games (10.1 innings), striking out nine without walking a batter during that stretch. It's taken a couple of full seasons for Workman to recover from Tommy John elbow surgery, but that recovery is starting bear fruit over the final months of the 2017 season.

