Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Escapes with fifth save
Workman gave up one run on one hit and two walks over 1.2 innings of relief to record his fifth save of the season in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out four.
After Toronto closed to 4-3 in the top of the eighth inning off Josh Taylor, Workman got the call and struck out Justin Smoak and Freddy Galvis to end the threat with runners on first and second. Boston tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the frame, and it proved to be crucial when Workman ran into trouble of his own in the ninth. The right-hander appears to be the closer du jour for the Red Sox, but his stint in the role is expected to end once Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) comes off the IL.
