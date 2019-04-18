Workman (0-1) allowed three runs on a hit and two walks over a third of an inning in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

Workman, who had left the game with the bases loaded, watched as Ryan Brasier allowed all three of those inherited runners to score on a grand slam. Those were the first runs Workman's allowed after eight consecutive scoreless appearances. That manager Alex Cora used Workman in the seventh inning with Boston ahead is a sign of the manager's growing confidence in the reliever, although that confidence may have taken a hit Wednesday.