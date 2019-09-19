Workman earned the save against the Giants on Thursday, allowing one run (unearned) on one hit and a pair of walks while striking out three.

Tasked with protecting a 5-3 lead in the ninth inning, Workman quickly found himself in trouble. After Brandon Belt reached on a throwing error by Chris Owings, Workman loaded up the bases by allowing a single to Cristhian Adames and a walk to Chris Shaw. The right-hander rebounded with back-to-back strikeouts, but unfortunately he then walked in a run. Luckily, Workman finished things off by punching out Evan Longoria en route to the 5-4 victory.