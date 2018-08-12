Workman was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after Saturday's game, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

The right-hander was recalled on July 31 when Chris Sale (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, and the Red Sox will send him back to Pawtucket ahead of their activation of Sale for Sunday's start. Workman will continue to occupy a seat on the shuttle should Boston need depth in the future.

