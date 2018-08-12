Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Heading back to Triple-A
Workman was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after Saturday's game, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
The right-hander was recalled on July 31 when Chris Sale (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, and the Red Sox will send him back to Pawtucket ahead of their activation of Sale for Sunday's start. Workman will continue to occupy a seat on the shuttle should Boston need depth in the future.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Called up from Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Earns high-leverage opportunities•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Improves since spring•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Recalled Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...