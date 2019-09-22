Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Limited work next week
Manager Alex Cora said he'll try to stay away from high-leverage relievers, including Workman, after the current series with Tampa Bay ends Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Workman has emerged as Boston's closer over the second half of the season, but it looks like Cora will try to limit his usage after Monday's series finale against the Rays. Limiting Workman could have an impact as fantasy leagues wrap up this week. Cora added the names Matt Barnes, Josh Taylor, Darwinzon Hernandez and Marcus Walden to the list of pitchers he plans to stay away from over the final week.
