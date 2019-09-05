Workman recorded the final two outs without allowing a baserunner to earn the save Wednesday against the Twins.

Workman was called upon to secure a four-run lead after Darwinzon Hernandez walked consecutive batters. He quickly ended the rally, inducing Nelson Cruz into a game-ending double play, earning his 11th save of the season. After serving primarily as a setup man in the first-half of the season, Workman has earned eight of the team's last 10 saves. Overall, he owns a 2.14 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 90 strikeouts across 63 innings.